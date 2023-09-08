Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems to provide more support for Ukraine under new agreements

September 08, 2023

KYIV, Ukraine. BAE Systems, during a recent meeting in Kyiv, proclaimed the establishment of a local legal entity and the signing of agreements with the Ukrainian Government, the company announced in a statement.

These measures are geared towards amplifying the company's support for the Ukrainian armed forces and probing the potential supply of light guns to the nation, the statement reads.

In collaboration with adjacent NATO countries, BAE Systems is presently offering support, training, and repair services to Ukraine's military forces, the company adds.

The agreements lay the groundwork for BAE Systems to directly coordinate with Ukraine in identifying potential partnerships and assessing the potential of 105mm Light Gun production within the country, the statement reads, noting that BAE Systems has readied a local entity to back such endeavors.

