Comms platform for nuclear bombers and missiles delivered to U.S. Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Raytheon HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Massachusetts. Raytheon Intelligence & Space has delivered the initial operating capability (IOC) for a new communications platform to be used by nuclear bomber, missile, and support aircraft crews, the company said in a statement.

The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal (Global ASNT) system is intended to provide communications for these crews in austere environments, giving them joint connectivity on the battlefield in support of the U.S. Department of Defense's vision for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications, or NC3, and Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), the statement reads.

Global ASNT aims to provide secure data sharing as part of a future command and control network conencting battlespaces across the sea, air, lain, space, cyber, and electromagnetic domains.

In April, Raytheon announced it had compelted installation of the first Global ASNT terminal system, and there would be three additional base installs, with themintent to produce and field 90 terminals by the end of 2023.