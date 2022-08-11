Military Embedded Systems

Comms platform for nuclear bombers and missiles delivered to U.S. Air Force

News

August 11, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Raytheon

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Massachusetts. Raytheon Intelligence & Space has delivered the initial operating capability (IOC) for a new communications platform to be used by nuclear bomber, missile, and support aircraft crews, the company said in a statement.

The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal (Global ASNT) system is intended to provide communications for these crews in austere environments, giving them joint connectivity on the battlefield in support of the U.S. Department of Defense's vision for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications, or NC3, and Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), the statement reads.

Global ASNT aims to provide secure data sharing as part of a future command and control network conencting battlespaces across the sea, air, lain, space, cyber, and electromagnetic domains.

In April, Raytheon announced it had compelted installation of the first Global ASNT terminal system, and there would be three additional base installs, with themintent to produce and field 90 terminals by the end of 2023.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

1100 Wilson Blvd.
Arlington, Virginia 22209
Website
[email protected]
703-284-4305
Categories
Comms - Communications
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Encryption
Comms - Cognitive Radio
Comms - Encryption
Comms - GPS
Comms - Radio
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned
U.S. Navy photo.
News
Unmanned undersea vehicle undergoes U.S. Navy trials of hardware, software

August 12, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
C-MMR photo courtesy of IAI
News
UK deep-find radar solution to be developed by IAI, Babcock team

August 12, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
South Carolina National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson
News
Cognitive electronic warfare system market to see major growth through 2026: report

August 09, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins
News
Satellite connectivity market to double by 2030: report

August 12, 2022
More Comms