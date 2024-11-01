Eighth Global aircraft delivered to U.S. Air Force by Bombardier Defense

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bombardier

HARTFORD, Connecticut. Bombardier Defense delivered its eighth Bombardier Global jet to the U.S. Air Force for its Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program, the company announced in a statement.

This delivery is part of a multi-year agreement with the Air Force, which could reach a total value of nearly $465 million, according to the statement.

The BACN-equipped Global aircraft, designated as the E-11A, functions as a high-altitude communications gateway to enhance situational awareness and support interoperability between air and ground forces. Known informally as “Wi-Fi in the sky,” BACN bridges voice and data communications over challenging terrain and long distances, according to Bombardier.

Bombardier Defense has provided seven BACN aircraft to the U.S. Air Force under previous agreements, with a ninth aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2025, the company says.