Integrated Battle Command System software prototype to be developed for U.S. Army

March 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

AUSTIN, Texas. Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) won an $86.8 million contract to develop software prototypes for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) Mission Command System in support of Guam Defense Operations, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year agreement aims to improve the integration of next-generation weapons and sensors for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Missiles and Space, the statement reads. Ultra I&C will enhance the Army’s Air Defense Community software capabilities by integrating its ADSI software platform, which provides Link-16 interoperability, MIL-STD and tactical data link interfaces, and force operations data within the IBCS architecture.

The effort includes engineering support for composite tracking systems, engagement operations, and modernized force operations, the company says. Ultra I&C will also integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance battlefield awareness and decision-making.

