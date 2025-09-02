Microchip announces portfolio of PNT modules for GNSS-denied environments

CHANDLER, Ariz. Microchip Technology announced a portfolio of GNSS Disciplined Oscillator (GNSSDO) modules that integrate the company’s embedded atomic clock and oscillator technologies, including the chip-scale atomic clock (CSAC), miniature atomic clock (MAC), and oven-controlled quartz crystal oscillators (OCXOs).

The GNSSDO modules process reference signals from GNSS or an alternative clock source and disciplines the onboard oscillator to the reference signal, enabling precise timing, stability, and holdover performance based on end-application requirements. These GNSSDOs are used in military and defense applications such as radar, satellite communications (SATCOM), mounted and dismounted radios, vehicle platforms, and other critical position, navigation, and timing (PNT) applications including GNSS-denied environments.

A GNSSDO module acts as either a PNT subsystem within a larger system design or as a standalone system, enabling precise timing that is critical to any high-performance system. The local oscillators used in the GNSSDO modules are engineered and manufactured by Microchip; additional Microchip components on the module include 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) and SmartFusion 2 FPGAs.