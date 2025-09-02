Military Embedded Systems

Microchip announces portfolio of PNT modules for GNSS-denied environments

September 02, 2025

CHANDLER, Ariz. Microchip Technology announced a portfolio of GNSS Disciplined Oscillator (GNSSDO) modules that integrate the company’s embedded atomic clock and oscillator technologies, including the chip-scale atomic clock (CSAC), miniature atomic clock (MAC), and oven-controlled quartz crystal oscillators (OCXOs).

The GNSSDO modules process reference signals from GNSS or an alternative clock source and disciplines the onboard oscillator to the reference signal, enabling precise timing, stability, and holdover performance based on end-application requirements. These GNSSDOs are used in military and defense applications such as radar, satellite communications (SATCOM), mounted and dismounted radios, vehicle platforms, and other critical position, navigation, and timing (PNT) applications including GNSS-denied environments.

