Miniature Data-Bus MIL-STD-1553 Transformers

These data-bus transformers are an essential series for Aerospace and Military applications. Their transparent signal processing and minimal distortion ensure high reliability for communications involving transmitters and receivers. Complies with MIL-PRF-21080; minimal leakage inductance & DC resistance. Offered in Surface Mount & Thru-Hole. Custom design & support is available. Made in the USA.