Multidomain battlespace demo for Army conducted by Collins Aerospace

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Collins Aerospace CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace recently performed a demonstration of possible applications of its resilient networking, intelligent sensing, and secure autonomous processing capabilities for the U.S. Army and joint services that could potentially support Army modernization and CJADC2 (Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control) initiatives.

According to the company's report about the demo -- which occurred during December 2021 at the University of Iowa Operator Performance Laboratory in Iowa City -- Collins Aerospace showcased the ways in which integrated technologies and joint connectivity can provide warfighters with the actionable data and increased situational awareness they need to make informed, split-second decisions in evolving threat conditions against adversaries using sophisticated cyber equipment at the tactical edge of the battlefield.

The demonstration showed more than 10 technologies -- among them RF radar, secure networking, message-processing software, open systems radio, sensor information processing, and interoperable communications -- integrated into an operationally relevant joint force use case.