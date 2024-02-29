NAI, GDCA team up to ensure continued support for U.S. Navy Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) program

Press Release

Image courtesy GDCA BOHEMIA, New York and LIVERMORE, Calif. Rugged embedded computing supplier North Atlantic Industries (NAI) and long-term embedded support provider GDCA Inc. announced the successful transfer of NAI's venerable 64C1 & 64D1 legacy product lines, renowned for their reliability and longstanding service to the U.S. Navy, to GDCA.

Lino Massafra, VP of aales and marketing for NAI, stated of the move: "The transfer of these product lines to GDCA Inc. not only ensures the continued support for the U.S. Navy but also showcases NAI's commitment to offering multiple avenues for our customers to address their evolving needs and requirements for legacy products."

"This transfer exemplifies GDCA Inc.'s dedication to providing sustainable solutions for our customers and partners," said Ethan Plotkin, CEO of GDCA. "We are thrilled to incorporate the 64C1 and 64D1 legacy product lines into our offerings, ensuring ongoing support for the U.S. Navy and demonstrating that OEM/LEM collaborations are a standard practice in our industry. "

For more than 20 years, the 64C1 & 64D1 VME multifunction I/O products have played a critical role in supporting the U.S. Navy’s RIM-7 Missile aboard three ship classes (CVN, LHA, and LHD) using the MK 57 NATO SEASPARROW Missile System (NSSMS) and MK 29 Guided Missile Launching System (GMLS). The 64C1 & 64D1 connect and communicate with multiple types of shipboard sensors, serving as an integral part of the launcher and radar systems for the RIM-7 Missile.

Under the agreement, which was set up in response to diminishing material supply issues, NAI is closely collaborating with GDCA Inc. to facilitate a Technical Data Package exchange, under which GDCA Inc. will continue producing the products for the next 15 years, maintaining the same form, fit, and function (FFF) without impacting the U.S. Navy’s application code.