New Wave Design and Verification appoints Marti Nyman as president and CEO

Press Release

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. New Wave Design and Verification announced that it has a new president and CEO, Marti Nyman.

Nyman will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, as well as developing and executing strategic plans that reflect New Wave DV’s culture and core values –enabling their partners to change the world.

Prior to joining New Wave DV, Nyman served in a number of executive leadership roles, including President and CEO of NDC Technologies (acquired by Nordson Corporation), Chief Growth Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Vice President of Business Development and Commercialization for UnitedHealthcare as well as leadership roles in a number of Fortune 100 organizations including Best Buy, GE and ADC Telecommunications.

On taking the new role, Nyman shared, “I’m honored by the opportunity to join the New Wave DV organization and support our team’s efforts to deliver what is truly market-leading technology to our customers. New Wave DV’s products and services play a vital role in providing mission critical capabilities to the military, aerospace and medical industries and it gives me great pleasure to be a part of this.”

Founder and acting CEO Josh Dirlam will step into the Executive Chairman role, providing oversight and guidance from a board leadership role. “Marti has the experience and knowledge to navigate the future for New Wave DV, without losing sight of our core culture or mission,” states Dirlam. “I’m confident in Marti’s capabilities and depth of experience to accelerate his leadership going forward.”