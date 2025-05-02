nVent SCHROFF Enhances RatiopacPRO Style 19” Desktop Cases with New Protective Packaging

Product

nVent Electric, a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions today announced new sustainable packaging for its nVent SCHROFF RatiopacPRO Style portfolio, a modular collection of 19” desktop cases.

Designed with environmental responsibility in mind, the new packaging is made from recycled materials and minimizes plastic use, reducing waste while maintaining durability and protection. This eco-friendly upgrade aligns with nVent’s commitment to sustainability, helping ensure that customers receive high-quality enclosures with packaging that supports greener practices. The RatiopacPRO Style portfolio not only offers robust protection for electronic components but also provides customization options, allowing companies to showcase their brand identity while prioritizing both functionality and environmental stewardship.

The RatiopacPRO Style is ideal for desktop enclosures, offering a wide range of standard configuration options to meet the diverse needs of industries and applications. With the ability to quickly and cost-effectively meet both design and protection requirements, the platform offers a high-quality and individualized solution for electrical engineers and designers, automation engineers, and product and infrastructure managers looking to stand out in the market.

Key Features and Benefits:

Aesthetic and Functional Design: The RatiopacPRO Style offers a seamless blend of form and function, designed to meet the demands of end users and their work environments. Whether it’s providing additional protection for sensitive electronics, offering RF shielding, or ensuring easy stacking capability, this modular system delivers a variety of features for a variety of customer needs.

Modular Flexibility: The platform offers a variety of sizes ranging from 2U to 6U (33 – 255.5–415.5 mm), with customizable front panel fixing options, RF shielding, perforation choices and component mounting options, allowing for versatility in design.

Design Elements: Tailor the enclosure to your brand’s aesthetic with a choice of 19 colors for the frame, 15 colors for the top and bottom covers, 15 colors for the side covers and 2 rubber strip color options. Custom colors are available upon request, giving customers endless possibilities to create the perfect look.

High-Quality Printing: RatiopacPRO Style enclosures support complex graphics with intricate details, using a UV printing process that ensures high scratch and UV resistance. The inclusion of white ink allows for realistic rendering of light colors, perfect for detailed branding.

“Whether you need a quick, simple solution or a completely customized desktop enclosure that embodies your brand’s identity, the RatiopacPRO Style portfolio has the flexibility and performance to meet your needs,” said Lorena Lopez, nVent SCHROFF Global Vertical Marketing Manager, Test and Measurement at nVent. “We’ve redefined the desktop case, offering a versatile platform that allows businesses to create an enclosure that perfectly fits their application and cost requirements.”

Choose from thousands of options to modify the look and feel of a standard desktop case or opt for a fully bespoke solution to reflect your vision or brand identity. With the RatiopacPRO Style, customization has never been easier or more effective.

For more information, please visit Home | nVent SCHROFF.