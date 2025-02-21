Military Embedded Systems

PIRANHA 5 selected for German Army’s TaWAN telecommunications network

News

February 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

PIRANHA 5 selected for German Army’s TaWAN telecommunications network
Image via General Dynamics

BERLIN, Germany. General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) won a contract to supply PIRANHA 5 armored vehicles for the German Army’s TaWAN project, a long-range telecommunications network modernization effort, the company announced in a statement.

The initial order includes 58 vehicles, with a total procurement plan of up to 256 PIRANHA 5 units. The contract value for the first batch is in the three-digit million-Euro range, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, the statement reads.

GDELS is working with Rheinmetall, the prime contractor for the project, to integrate the PIRANHA 5 with a 15-meter telescopic mast system designed to function as a mobile, armored connectivity hub within the TaWAN network. The PIRANHA 3 KOMPAK, a similar long-range communications vehicle, has been in use with the Swiss Army, the company says.

To support operational readiness, GDELS will establish a system support center in Neubrandenburg, ensuring technical and logistical sustainment for the fleet, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Land Systems

38500 Mound Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Communications
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW
Image via Indra
News
FA-400 offshore patrol vessel to receive advanced radar, EW systems

February 20, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via OpenIcons/Pixabay
News
AI-/ML-enabled screener tool for bio/chem threats gets AFWERX contract

February 06, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Mobilicom graphic
News
DIU adds Mobilicom datalinks to Blue UAS cybersecurity framework

February 20, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via General Dynamics
News
PIRANHA 5 selected for German Army’s TaWAN telecommunications network

February 21, 2025

More Comms