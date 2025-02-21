PIRANHA 5 selected for German Army’s TaWAN telecommunications network

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

BERLIN, Germany. General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) won a contract to supply PIRANHA 5 armored vehicles for the German Army’s TaWAN project, a long-range telecommunications network modernization effort, the company announced in a statement.

The initial order includes 58 vehicles, with a total procurement plan of up to 256 PIRANHA 5 units. The contract value for the first batch is in the three-digit million-Euro range, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, the statement reads.

GDELS is working with Rheinmetall, the prime contractor for the project, to integrate the PIRANHA 5 with a 15-meter telescopic mast system designed to function as a mobile, armored connectivity hub within the TaWAN network. The PIRANHA 3 KOMPAK, a similar long-range communications vehicle, has been in use with the Swiss Army, the company says.

To support operational readiness, GDELS will establish a system support center in Neubrandenburg, ensuring technical and logistical sustainment for the fleet, the statement adds.