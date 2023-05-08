SIG Sauer releases rare set of surplus M17 & M18 pistols to benefit Sterling’s Promise Foundation

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week 2023 – Tampa, Fla. Ahead of Special Operations Foundation Week (SOF Week) SIG SAUER announced the first-ever public offering of a pair of M17 and M18 military surplus handguns with matching serial numbers through an online auction to benefit Sterling Promise Foundation. All proceeds from this online auction, hosted by Guns America, will go to support the mission of Sterling’s Promise Foundation to provide financial support for early cancer detection and to cover the financial gaps that occur between treatment needed and benefits provided of special operations veterans.

This pair of surplus Modular Handgun System (MHS) pistols to include an M17 (serial # TF000041) and M18 (serial # TC000041) with matching serial numbers is one of 9 sets of MHS surplus pistols originally manufactured under contract with the U.S. Army according to the original specifications. Both pistols were originally issued by the U.S. Army and fielded during the initial domestic and in-theater deployment of the Modular Handgun System. The unique, one-of-a-kind, features of these surplus pistols include coyote controls, the original government-issue markings and serial numbers, and orange rear and green front SIGLITE Night Sights.

“It is an honor for SIG SAUER to join forces with Sterling’s Promise to celebrate the life and service of Staff Sergeant Scott Sterling, who passed away early into his civilian career after a heroic battle with cancer, through this rare opportunity to own a piece of U.S. military history,” says Jason St. John, Sr. Director, Government Products. “We are hopeful that the rarity of these pistols will entice collectors to bid for a worthy cause. Not only are these pistols a rare set, but I would also note that this M18 surplus is the first ever to be released. With only 75 of the M18 surplus pistols in existence, SIG SAUER has no plans to offer them commercially, only through charitable auctions such as this or for historical display.”

The Sterling Promise Foundation was established in memory of U.S. Army SOF Veteran Scott Sterling who served in the 75th Ranger Regiment as well as 1st SFOD-D. Following his service, he enjoyed a successful civilian career in the industry and passed away in April 2021 from cancer caused by exposure during his military service. The Sterling Promise Foundation was set up in his memory to help special operations veterans and their families by covering the gaps that exist between expenses and benefits, and to provide financial assistance for ongoing early detection medical screenings for improved health and survivability.

The complete details of this auction, detailed product photos, and a product video with Jason St John can be found at GunsAmerica.com. Bidding is now open through Thursday, May 11, 2023, and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 12, 2023. Place a bid at GUNSAMERICA.COM.

