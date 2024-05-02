SOF Week 2024 will highlight technology, professional development

Image courtesy SOF Week SOF WEEK 2024 --T AMPA, Fla. SOF Week, a national convention dedicated to Special Operations Forces (SOF), is slated to return to Tampa May 6-10, with special focus this year on international attendance, new technology for the warfighter, and discussions about the future of SOF.

U.S. Special Operations Command Commanding General, Gen. Bryan Fenton, will deliver the first keynote address of SOF Week 2024; his address is slated to occur on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 a.m. Gen. Fenton is expected to share his vision for SOF Week 2024 and the USSOCOM enterprise.

Also slated to deliver keynote addresses during the week are Melissa Johnson, Acquisition Executive, USSOCOM [United States Special Operations Command]; The Hon. Christopher P. Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, U.S. Department of Defense; General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense; Admiral (Ret.) William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy; and The Right Honorable Ben Wallace, Former Minister of Defense for the United Kingdom.

His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday, May 8, at 9 a.m.

The 2024 event -- which is expected to draw more than 16,000 attendees to the city of Tampa, including military and government attendees from more than 70 countries -- will feature (Wednesday, May 8) what SOF Week calls the “Battle in the Bay” Capabilities Demonstration, a display of military-tactical tactics hosted by USSOCOM on the waterfront outside the Tampa Convention Center. The capabilities demonstration is intended to highlight the military operations of 10 different nations by land, air, and sea, complete with helicopters, uncrewed systems, and ships.

Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation, the nonprofit organization that convenes and runs the convention, said: "We are extremely excited to convene the community at SOF Week 2024. This convention for U.S. and International SOF will include a diverse slate of programs, to include professional development sessions, interactive discussions about the future of SOF, and an up-close view of some of the best tech available to our warfighters. GSOF looks forward to working with USSOCOM to make SOF Week 2024 an impactful event."

For additional information please visit the SOF Week event website at https://www.sofweek.org/.

