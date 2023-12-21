Super-high-frequency communication market set for notable growth to 2030, report predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay SAN FRANCISCO. The size of the global super-high-frequency (SHF) communication market is expected to reach $7.13 billion by 2030, registering a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report from Grand View Research, "Global Super High Frequency Communication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology Type (5G sub-6 GHz, 5G mm Wave), Frequency Range, Radome Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030."

Rising conflicts among major countries such as the U.S. and China have forced them to invest heavily in military spending on technological advancements and security enhancements, which in turn has accelerated the deployment of modern SHF wireless communication technologies such as 5G, sub-6.0 GHz, and mm-Wave radio for military usage.

The report authors predict that mounting investment and innovation in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology is expected to drive the market's growth, attributable to the growing adoption of LEO satellites for satellite communication applications such as HD video conferencing, gaming, uninterrupted crucial financial transactions, and remote monitoring of assets. Several key satellite service providers are actively investing massive amounts in launching LEO satellite constellations across the globe, with adoption of SHF communication systems in a satellite enabling high data-transfer rates, greater security, small antennas, and narrow beams.

Also predicted to boost the SHF communications market, say the authors, will be growing demand for and significant investments in developing radome systems to protect SHF communication systems, with composite materials technology coupled with the high focus on producing compact radome systems for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) estimated to boost overall global market growth.

Potentially holding back the market, however, may be the complexities involved in designing and manufacturing the communication systems coupled with high material costs, but the study authors say that the amount of increased investments in technological advances is expected to minimize any growth hindrances.

