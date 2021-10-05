Military Embedded Systems

Tactical communication systems task order won by DataPath for U.S. Army

October 05, 2021

DataPath photo.

DULUTH, Ga. DataPath, Inc., provider of communications solutions and technical support services, announced they have won a Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) Task Order (TO) by U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) on behalf of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) C3T Directorate.

Under this TO, the company claims it will aim to provide sustainment support services for WIN-T Increment (INC) 2 Satellite Transportable Terminals (STTs) and associated equipment.

Officials claim that the sustainment support services will include technical and engineering support for obsolescence management and mitigation, technical field service representatives (FSRs), depot maintenance/deep clean for the major end items, repair of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), program management, and other support services and data products related to life cycle deliverables to ensure the ongoing sustainability of INC 2 STTs.

 

Featured Companies

DataPath

2205 Northmont Parkway
Duluth, Georgia 30096
Website
[email protected]
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
