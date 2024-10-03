Military Embedded Systems

Tactical network control development contract from DARPA won by BAE Systems

News

October 03, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Tactical network control development contract from DARPA won by BAE Systems
Image via BAE Systems

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts. BAE Systems’ FAST Labs won a $6 million Phase 2 contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to continue developing software for the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program, the company announced in a statement.

The MINC program aims to create an integrated, secure communications network to support multi-domain operations, the statement reads. Under the Phase 2 contract, BAE Systems will further advance software that autonomously configures tactical networks, improving mission-critical communications.

Work will be conducted at BAE Systems’ facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Arlington, Virginia, the company says.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via RTX
News
Ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors to be developed by RTX for DARPA

October 03, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Dynamics
News
TRX robotic combat vehicle prototypes delivered to U.S. Army by General Dynamics

October 03, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Tactical network control development contract from DARPA won by BAE Systems

October 03, 2024

More Comms