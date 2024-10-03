Tactical network control development contract from DARPA won by BAE Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts. BAE Systems’ FAST Labs won a $6 million Phase 2 contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to continue developing software for the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program, the company announced in a statement.

The MINC program aims to create an integrated, secure communications network to support multi-domain operations, the statement reads. Under the Phase 2 contract, BAE Systems will further advance software that autonomously configures tactical networks, improving mission-critical communications.

Work will be conducted at BAE Systems’ facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Arlington, Virginia, the company says.