Updated voice comms systems delivered for Navy destroyers

March 07, 2025

Updated voice comms systems delivered for Navy destroyers
Image courtesy Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Va. Leonardo DRS announced it delivered its first next-generation Integrated Voice Communication Systems (IVCS) that will be used on the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke DDG51-class destroyers.

According to the Leonardo announcement, IVCS is a computer-controlled telephone system that connects to a ship’s announcing system, shore telephone lines, radio communications, and battlefield telephone circuits.

The latest communication system was designed, built, tested, and delivered as an upgrade to the company's line of voice-communication systems, including the company’s Shipboard Integrated Communications Systems and Secure Voice Switching systems, which are currently in use on destroyers and frigates of the US, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, Japanese, and South Korean navies.

