U.S. Army awards 11 spots on combat-training contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Air Force photo/Deb Henley WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army awarded positions to 11 companies on its LTRaC MAC 3 contract, which provides for life cycle support for the Army’s live-training ranges and combat-training centers.

Under the terms of the up to eight-year, $378.7 million contract, the awardees -- Corps Solutions, Cubic Defense, General Dynamics One Source, HII Mission Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Riptide Software, Saab, Shock Stream, Theissen Training Systems, Tyto Athene, and Vertex Aerospace -- are tasked with enabling continuous technology refreshments, studies, modernization and developmental efforts for combat-training centers, live-fire ranges, Synthetic Training Environment-Live Training Systems, the Homestation Instrumentation Training System, and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Instrumentation System.

The contracted companies will also provide Tier 2 continuous tech refreshments on the digital range training system ranges.

The contract has a five-year base term and an option period of three years.