Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army awards 11 spots on combat-training contract

News

April 03, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air Force photo/Deb Henley

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army awarded positions to 11 companies on its LTRaC MAC 3 contract, which provides for life cycle support for the Army’s live-training ranges and combat-training centers.

Under the terms of the up to eight-year, $378.7 million contract, the awardees -- Corps Solutions, Cubic Defense, General Dynamics One Source, HII Mission Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Riptide Software, Saab, Shock Stream, Theissen Training Systems, Tyto Athene, and Vertex Aerospace -- are tasked with enabling continuous technology refreshments, studies, modernization and developmental efforts for combat-training centers, live-fire ranges, Synthetic Training Environment-Live Training Systems, the Homestation Instrumentation Training System, and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Instrumentation System.  

The contracted companies will also provide Tier 2 continuous tech refreshments on the digital range training system ranges.

The contract has a five-year base term and an option period of three years.

Featured Companies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Super Tucano selected by Panama for national surveillance and protection missions

April 03, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Ephemeral Paragon EW software development contract won by Lockheed Martin

April 02, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Orbit Communication Systems
News
SATCOM provider Orbit Communications will show at Sea-Air-Space 2025

April 03, 2025

More Comms