Video-encoding and compression platform delivered to U.S. Army by Reticulate Micro

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Reticulate Micro

PALM BAY, Fla. Defense-communications provider Reticulate Micro announced that it completed shipment of its first government order for VAST, its advanced video encoding and compression platform that is built to work over virtually any network at the tactical edge.

According to the company's announcement, the U.S. Army chose the VAST platform for its ultra-low latency, strong security, low SWaP-C [size, weight, power, and cost], and its advanced encoding and compression technology that enables military users to stream video over transport streams deemed previously impossible.

The company describes VAST as a solution that can deliver high-quality video in ultra-low bandwidth environments at the lowest latency possible without the need for GPU hardware or servers and that will stream direct in almost any common delivery format and support streaming as high as 8k or as little as 10kbps.

Since the beginning of the year, Reticulate has conducted multiple successful government demonstrations of VAST to the U.S. government and allied militaries.