WOLF Launches Rugged VPX Modules Powered by NVIDIA® Blackwell

The WOLF-1636 (VPX3U-BW5000E-VO-HPC) redefines rugged AI processing with NVIDIA’s Blackwell RTX 5000 embedded GPU, featuring 10,496 CUDA cores and 320 fifth-generation Tensor Cores. It's 24GB GDDR7 ECC memory achieves up to 896GB/s bandwidth—55% faster than prior generations, enabling larger data sets to reach the GPU for real-time processing. SOSA-aligned (14.6.11/13) and backward-compatible with SOSA-aligned Ada/Ampere systems, this 3U module can handle the large data set processing required by the most demanding applications.