Shared situational data for warfighters enabled by goTenna/EVERYWHERE Communications joint solution

News

Author photo of the goTenna ProX2 radio. WASHINGTON. Officials at goTenna joined hands with experts from EVERYWHERE Communications to leverage commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) encryption technologies to enable global connectivity for shared situational data for the warfighter while operating in hazardous environments. goTenna is showcasing the technology this week at AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington.

The solution delivers force tracking, location data, secure messaging, and one-touch SOS functionality – while providing beyond-line-of-site connectivity.

The systems is immediately relevant to soldiers and also Special Operations Forces, said Chris Boyd, Vice President of Product for goTenna, at the company’s booth at AUSA. The solution will function even when an adversary is jamming other communications, he added.

EVERYWHERE combines the COTS inReach Mini2 from Garmin, custom AES-256-encrypted firmware, and their interoperable software to connect and protect personnel in degraded communications environments. Coupled with goTenna’s Pro X2 lightweight narrowband mesh radio, the solution enables TAK device connectivity and communications reach-back in off-grid environments, offering mission-critical communications in austere, highly contested, and denied environments.

The ProX2 radio (pictured) can pair with any smart device so that the user can track blue and green forces through an app on the smartphone, Boyd said. It’s an affordable tool (about $2,000 for the combined solution) that can be deployed quickly, he added.

“EVERYWHERE's capabilities complement goTenna, and our partnership will enable global shared situational awareness for warfighters, mission operators, and first responders,” said Ari Schuler, goTenna’s CEO.