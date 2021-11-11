Military Embedded Systems

Surveillance, IFF capabilities from Raytheon Intelligence & Space contracted by U.S. Army

November 11, 2021

A pilot uses the Identification Friend or Foe interrogator during a test. Raytheon image.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S -- a Raytheon Technologies business) won a $17.5 million ID/IQ contract from the U.S. Army to provide improved Mode 5 and ADS-B surveillance capabilities for safe airspace engagement with its "Identification Friend or Foe" (IFF) transponders and cryptographic technologies.

Under the terms of the contract, contract, RI&S will provide the Army with APX-119 transponders, digital control panels, personality modules, KIV-77 crypto modules, crypto simulators, and mounting trays for Foreign Military Sales platforms.

IFF -- an identification system that enables military and civilian air-traffic control interrogation systems to identify aircraft, vehicles, or forces as friendly, enemy, or neutral -- ran on Mode 4 since the 1960s; the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mandated the conversion for all systems to Mode 5 during 2020. 

