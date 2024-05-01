Advanced GPS spoofing detection tech to be showcased at SOF Week by Shift5

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TAMPA, Florida. Shift5 will showcase advanced GPS spoofing detection technology at the upcoming SOF Week show in response to rising GPS spoofing incidents in modern warfare that mislead systems about their true location, Shift5 Chief Technology Officer Egon Rinderer says.

Last week, Shift5 announced the release of their GPS Integrity Module, which provides "real-time access and analysis of onboard data" and assesses whether the navigational position of the aircraft has changed, alerting operators to a potential GPS spoofing attack, the company says.

"The more intelligence we put at the edge, the more vulnerable we become to this sort of exploitation because there's not a human in the loop," Rinderer says. "With unpiloted aircraft and even in a piloted aircraft, it is incredibly difficult for a human to detect that it's happening because it typically is very, very subtle."

Rinderer says their technology alerts operators the moment GPS data becomes unreliable, allowing them to switch to alternative navigational aids. "The more time, even in the form of seconds, that you can buy the operator, the better the outcome," he says. "And the reason for that is that everything generally calibrates off of GPS."

Rinderer says it is suitable for both crewed and uncrewed systems, maritime platforms, and even stationary systems like radar. "It started with our customers talking to us about manned systems, but it very, very quickly moved to the entire catalog of platforms that the DoD has that relies on GNSS," he says.

Shift5 will be exhibiting at SOF Week because a "huge percentage" of the company's customer base will be present at the show, giving them an opportunity to demonstrate the technology to them, Rinderer says.