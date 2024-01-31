Military Embedded Systems

Advanced military GPS receiver achieves milestone for U.S. Space Force

News

January 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Advanced military GPS receiver achieves milestone for U.S. Space Force
Image courtesy BAE Systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. BAE Systems' Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) program completed critical design review (CDR), a major milestone for the program under its $247 million contract with the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a statement.

The program, launched in 2020, is focused on creating advanced military GPS receivers and next-generation semiconductors. The MSI program features a Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit (NG ASIC) designed to enhance the security and performance of M-Code technology, the statement reads.

The goal is to equip warfighters with advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) capabilities, the company says.

The MGUE Increment 2 program has two primary objectives. First, it aims to develop a security-certified M-Code NG ASIC, and second, it seeks to incorporate multi-GNSS robustness and reduce power consumption to support various military applications across airborne, maritime, and ground domains, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Comms - GPS
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms