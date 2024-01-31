Advanced military GPS receiver achieves milestone for U.S. Space Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. BAE Systems' Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) program completed critical design review (CDR), a major milestone for the program under its $247 million contract with the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a statement.

The program, launched in 2020, is focused on creating advanced military GPS receivers and next-generation semiconductors. The MSI program features a Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit (NG ASIC) designed to enhance the security and performance of M-Code technology, the statement reads.

The goal is to equip warfighters with advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) capabilities, the company says.

The MGUE Increment 2 program has two primary objectives. First, it aims to develop a security-certified M-Code NG ASIC, and second, it seeks to incorporate multi-GNSS robustness and reduce power consumption to support various military applications across airborne, maritime, and ground domains, the statement reads.