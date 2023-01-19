GPS interference monitoring for U.S. Space Force to be performed by HawkEye 360

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HERNDON, Virginia. HawkEye 360 has won a contract from prime contractor Slingshot Aerospace in support of U.S. Space Force to monitor global GPS interference, the company announced in a statement.

Slingshot Aerospace chose HawkEye 360 to support their proliferated Low Earth Orbit (pLEO) Data Exploitation and Enhanced Processing (DEEP) program to identify radio frequency (RF) threats, the statement reads.

The purpose of the monitoring activities is to prevent signal interference that could disrupt the functions of both the economy and the military, the company says.

Slingshot Aerospace helps U.S. Space Force "exploit existing commercial satellite telemetry data to readily identify sources of electronic interference, characterize any potential emerging threats, and provide actionable Positioning, Navigation and Timing Situational Awareness," the statement reads. "HawkEye 360's data will support developmental and operational test events that provide insight into how to detect early signs of nefarious RF activity."