Maxar Technologies will show space-intelligence tech at DSEI UK

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Maxar Technologies LONDON. Maxar Technologies will show a number of approaches -- in conjunction with partners including Saab, Hadean, Reveal Technology, and MAIAR Ltd. -- DSEI UK 2025, set to be held at the ExCel Centre in London, September 9-12, 2025.

The company announced that it will be debuting the "Raptor" software platform, built to meet next-generation demands for GPS resilience and accurate coordinate extraction.

Moreover, the company will showcase its joint project with Saab, with which it is developing multidomain battlespace solutions, including GPS resilience for autonomous uncrewed aerial systems (UASs); its virtual-reality tool together with Reveal, featuring accurate 3D terrain visualization for mission rehearsal; its demo with Hadean, under which the pair aim to deliver faster, more accurate, and predictive operational insights; and its project with MAIAR, which seeks to leverage imagery to provide high-grade insights and fast, predictive intelligence.

DSEI attendees may visit Maxar and partners at Stand S16-110.