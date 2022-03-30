Modernized M-code GPS delivered to Army for Patriot missile systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GPS Source photo. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. GPS Source, a subsidiary of General Dynamics Mission Systems, announced that it has delivered Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) systems with integrated Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) receiver cards to the U.S. Army DEVCOM AvMC and PEO Missiles & Space.

According to the company, initial systems will be used to evaluate the performance of Patriot missile batteries with modernized GPS hardware solutions. These will be the first fielded APNT systems supporting MGUE hardware and the first fielded systems utilizing dedicated military signals, known as M-code.

The systems include General Dynamics' GPS Source Enhanced DAGR Distributed Device (ED3), VICTORY Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) Accessory Module (VCAM), and anti-jam antenna, along with integrated MGUE receiver cards.

The company claims that these systems support the Department of Defense’s ongoing GPS modernization program and will provide Patriot Missile radars, launchers, and command and control systems with a GPS signal to protect them against potential jamming or electronic warfare attacks.