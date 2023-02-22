Targeting system for GPS-denied areas to be provided to U.S. Marines by Northrop Grumman

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

APOPKA, Florida. Northrop Grumman has won an initial production and operations contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to provide a compact targeting system in GPS-denied environments, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System (NGHTS), which was designed to be a lightweight multi-sensor electro-optical/infrared device for Marines to conduct rapid target acquisition, laser terminal guidance operation, and laser spot imaging functions, the company says.

NGHTS provides ground forces "the option to call in a target, transmit the precise location or use laser designation where previously the only option was to call in target coordinates on a field radio," the statement reads.

NGHTS features a color day imager, a low-light imager, and a thermal imager for creating images in total darkness. It also has a GPS receiver and celestial compass, the company adds.