BATLCHRG soldier systems wireless charging concept introduced by Galvion at SOF Week

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Galvion image.

SOF WEEK 2024 - TAMPA, Florida. Galvion is demonstrating its new soldier systems wireless charging concept, BATLCHRG, at SOF Week 2024 along with the company's wider systems and solutions on booth 948. The BATLCHRG capability will be demonstrated in two battlefield scenarios: integrated into a vehicle seat and wall-mounted mat in a ready-room scenario.

Both instances demonstrate that soldiers can charge multiple battery powered systems through the wireless power transfer system. The wireless solution uses a charging mat and receiver configuration that has excellent power transfer rates and efficiency, a broad position tolerance to account for movement and misalignment of surfaces, and functionality even in the harshest environments, proving efficient even when covered with water, snow, dirt, or dust.

Integrating with Galvion’s power & data eco-system, including 2-Port Power & Data Hub (PDH-2), Personal Worn Scavenger (PWS) and SoloPack battery, the BATLCHRG wireless concept reduces the logistic burden of battlefield power management, and will extend functionality and capability by allowing soldier power systems to automatically and wirelessly charge when in static positions, such as traveling in a vehicle, on sentry duty, manning a command post, or resting.

This follows company’s announcement of their strategic investment partnership with the Canadian technology firm, Quaze Technologies. Galvion’s investment in Quaze combines the relative strengths of both companies in bringing wireless charging technology to the soldier systems market.

“In October of 2023, we demonstrated our Charge on the Move capability, using our Squad Power Manager in a vehicle-mounted configuration to leverage vehicle power systems for the dismounted soldier today,” says Todd Stirtzinger, CEO at Galvion. “We see great potential in wireless technology, which allows unprecedented flexibility in terms of system expansion when combined with software development, and Galvion is poised to capitalize on these integrations for the future.”

Quaze’s Surface Power Technology enables easy and reliable wireless charging for remote or autonomous devices on land, sea, or air. Powered by magnetic resonance, this technology offers a safe, secure and seamless solution to efficiently charge multiple devices with variable power demands across a wide platform surface area.