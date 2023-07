How Edge Processing Is Enabling Next-Gen Millimeter Wave Scanners

Whitepaper

Millimeter wave (mmWave) imaging has become an important part of security scanning systems in airports, public buildings, and stadiums.

Millimeter wave scanners are superior to traditional metal detectors because they can identify and locate both metallic and nonmetallic threats. This article describes how mmWave imaging hardware works and will present a chipset that uses edge processing to manage massive data loads to enable the development of walkthrough security scanning systems.