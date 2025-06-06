IR launches first rad hard DLA JANS GaN device from internal foundry

Eletter Product

Infineon IR HiRel has launched the industry’s first rad hard DLA JANS qualified GaN device from an internal foundry. With a combination of Infineon’s proven CoolGan™ technology and IR HiRel’s decades of experience in the high reliability industry, the 100 V 52 A GaN HEMT is designed to operate in harsh space environments and missions. The GaN transistor is qualified under the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to the Joint Army Navy Space (JANS) Specification MIL-PRF-19500/794, the highest quality certification of reliability for semiconductors.



The GaN device is engineered for mission-critical applications, such as those required in on-orbit space vehicles, manned space exploration, and deep space probes. The power device is offered in Infineon’s new hermetically sealed ceramic PowIR-SMD package, which features optimal thermal management characteristics in a smaller, lighter, and more reliable footprint. With an ultra-low RDS(ON) and low total gate charge, the device offers best-in-class power density and optimal performance for high-frequency power management circuits. A TID rating of 500 krad and SEE hardening up to LET(GaN)=70 MeV.cm2/mg (Au ion) ensures the transistor can withstand the extreme environment of space.



Two COTS variants, one rated at 100 krad and the other at 500 krad TID, also make up Infineon IR HiRel’s rad hard GaN family. The DLA JANS (JANSG2N7697UFHC) variation is currently available with a wider portfolio being released this summer. Engineering samples and evaluation boards are available now. Visit Infineon.com/radhardgan for more information.

