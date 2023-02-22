M7525: Rugged DC to DC Converter

Eletter Product



DC-DC power supplies bring proven high-efficiency synchronous rectifier technology to the military, airborne and space industries. These “off-the-shelf” power supplies are compatible with the industry standard format, operate at a fixed frequency and follow conservative component derating guidelines.



Milpower Source’s DC-DC military power supplies are designed and manufactured to comply with a wide range of military standards. They can be found on almost every type of military platform and application: aircraft, missiles, ground and airborne radars, ground vehicles, shipboards and submarines. Our DC-DC power supplies feature high density, high efficiency, internal EMI filters, full galvanic isolation between input, chassis and outputs, on/off signal, external sync. capability and more.



The main purpose of a DC-DC power supply is to provide regulated and protected voltage from a wide-range unregulated noisy source and with a dynamic load. The M7525 is a series of mechanically robust, base-plate cooled, high-performance, power supplies, designed for Ground Mobile (MIL-STD-1275), Airborne (MIL-STD-704) and other Hi-Reliability applications where 28VDC has to be converted to a tightly regulated, filtered and protected DC output up to 800W (1KW Peak for short period).



The M7525 has standard configuration from 3.3 to 50V at up to 800W and additional standard configurations are available. All of our products can be configured to comply with EU REACH regulations. The M7525 can be customized according to customer requests for Input range changes, the constant current limit for battery charging and parallel capability, and is designed to withstand high shock and tough vibrations. It also has EMI filters for MIL-STD-461 compliance.

About Milpower Source:

Milpower Source, Inc. designs rugged power conversion, power management, and networking solutions for commercial, military and aerospace applications. With nearly 40 years of experience, we design and manufacture “off the shelf” (OTS), modified and fully custom solutions to address the demanding requirements of today’s MIL-Standards.