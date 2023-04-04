PCI mezzanine card module aimed at COTS, simulation applications

Military Embedded Systems

April 04, 2023

HALSTENBEK, Germany. Embedded solution company TEWS Technologies introduced its TPMC543 32-bit/33 MHz single-wide PCI mezzanine card (PMC) module intended for use in simulation applications, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) specifications, and industrial/traffic control areas.  

The TEWS announcement states that the TPMC543-10R sports four multiplexed multichannel 16-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) devices, with each device having room for either eight single-ended or four differential A/D channels. Additionally, the TPMC543-10R also has two multichannel 16-bit digital-to-analog converters (DACs) enabling a total of eight single-ended multimode analog output channels. 

TEWS also reveals that in sequencer mode, the PMC's A/D conversion data is temporarily stored in an onboard data buffer and is transferred to system memory by PCI master DMA transfer, while D/A conversion data is retrieved from buffers in system memory by PCI master DMA transfer and is temporarily stored in an onboard data buffer. The sequencers provide a frame mode for repetitive frames of A/D and D/A conversions when an internal or external trigger signal event occurs. 

Additional information may be obtained at https://www.tews.com/

