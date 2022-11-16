Comms 'troposcatter' technology to be provied to U.S. Marine Corps by Cubic

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions has begun full-rate production of its Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) communications system for the U.S. Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

The NGT aims to provide the Marines with low-latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere, providing troops with beyond-line-of-sight communications during missions, the statement reads.

The NGT can be stowed in the back of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) so that Marines can transport the system with them on the battlefield, the company added.

Cubic won a 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Marine Corps for the system back in 2019. The company teamed with Comtech Systems for the manufacture and delivery of NGT systems, as well as test support, logistics, training, field support, and sustainment, the statement reads.