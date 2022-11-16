Military Embedded Systems

Comms 'troposcatter' technology to be provied to U.S. Marine Corps by Cubic

News

November 16, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Comms 'troposcatter' technology to be provied to U.S. Marine Corps by Cubic
Photo courtesy Cubic

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions has begun full-rate production of its Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) communications system for the U.S. Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

The NGT aims to provide the Marines with low-latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere, providing troops with beyond-line-of-sight communications during missions, the statement reads.

The NGT can be stowed in the back of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) so that Marines can transport the system with them on the battlefield, the company added.

Cubic won a 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Marine Corps for the system back in 2019. The company teamed with Comtech Systems for the manufacture and delivery of NGT systems, as well as test support, logistics, training, field support, and sustainment, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Cubic

9333 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Comms - Communications
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
News
Digital cockpit to be installed on Indonesia's C-130H fleet by Collins Aerospace

November 07, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls.
News
Uncrewed Orion spacecraft on its way to the moon

November 16, 2022
More Unmanned
Cyber
U.S. Air Force photo/Sean Clements
News
Network and comms contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed by Lumen Technologies, DISA

November 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Photo courtesy Cubic
News
Comms 'troposcatter' technology to be provied to U.S. Marine Corps by Cubic

November 16, 2022
More Comms