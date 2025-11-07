Intercom and dismounted soldier communication systems ordered from INVISIO

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Invisio

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. INVISIO received a SEK 190 million order from an existing European customer for its intercom and dismounted soldier communication systems, the company announced in a statement.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin immediately and conclude by the first quarter of 2026, the statement reads. The systems are designed to enable communication for personnel operating in both mounted platforms and on foot, according to the company.

INVISIO says the order reflects continued demand for communication technologies intended to improve coordination and safety in operational environments. The company adds that its ability to deliver large orders within short timeframes is supported by existing inventory and collaboration with customers.

The company’s dismounted soldier system typically integrates headsets, control units, and radios, while the intercom system connects vehicle crews and troops to external communication networks.