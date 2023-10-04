Radio production order from U.S. Army garners L3Harris $247 million in contracts

Falcon IV AN/PRC-158 multichannel manpack photo: L3Harris

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The U.S. Army has awarded L3Harris a set of production orders -- totaling more than $247 million -- under the Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) program.

Under the terms of the production orders, L3Harris is tasked with delivering to the Army its s AN/PRC-158 and AN/PRC-163 radios, which the company asserts leverages software-defined architectures and integrated cross-banding between waveforms; the radios also include key software-defined capabilities that can take advantage of satellite communications while users are on the move.

The radio technology also enables critical airborne platform communications that enhance the connection between ground assets and aerial networks, part of the Army/industry initiative known as the Air-to-Ground Networking Radio. With such technology, the company asserts, aircraft will be able to leverage a wide range of resilient waveforms, including SATURN and multiple mobile ad hoc networks, while simultaneously integrating voice and data communications, network routing, and gateway functions.

