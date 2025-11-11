Radio-frequency adaptive SoC now shipping for radar and emso by AMD

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AMD SANTA CLARA, California. AMD began shipping its Versal RF Series adaptive system-on-chip (SoC), which integrates radio-frequency (RF) data converters with on-chip compute for real-time signal processing, the company announced in a statement.

The devices combine RF-sampling analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) with fixed-function digital signal processing (DSP) blocks and artificial intelligence (AI) Engines in a single monolithic SoC, aimed at reducing board count and power for embedded RF systems, the statement reads. Target applications include phased-array radar, electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), and test and measurement equipment, with support also described for space-based communications workloads using low-density parity-check (LDPC) decoding, the company says.

According to AMD, Versal RF devices provide input and output bandwidth up to and beyond 18 GHz, with configurations of up to eight 32-gigasample-per-second (GSPS) or sixteen 8-GSPS RF ADCs at 14-bit resolution and up to sixteen 16-GSPS RF DACs, enabling wideband spectrum capture and transmit on one chip. The platform’s hard IP includes FFT/iFFT cores, channelizers, resamplers, LDPC decoders, and finite impulse response (FIR) filters, with additional programmability via AI Engines and DSP58 resources, the statement adds.

Engineering samples of the VR1602 are shipping now, with the VR1652 planned for availability in the first quarter of 2026, the company says.