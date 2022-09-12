Military Embedded Systems

1st radar for U.S. Air Force satellite constellation delivered by Tomorrow.io

News

September 12, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

1st radar for U.S. Air Force satellite constellation delivered by Tomorrow.io
Image courtesy Tomorrow.io

BOSTON, Massachusetts. The Tomorrow Companies (Tomorrow.io) has delivered the first radar payload to Astro Digital for satellite integration as part of a $19.3 million contract awarded last year by the U.S. Air Force through its Commercial Weather Data Pilot Program, the company announced in a statement.

The company completed assembly and testing of its first precipitation radar, which will support deployment of Astro Digital's first four Corvus-XL satellites, the statement reads.

The first planned launch of a satellite is in early 2023, with the expectation to put the full constellation in orbit by 2025, the statement adds.

The company states that precipitation measurements are used in weather forecasting and claims the radar can provide more detailed observations than other sensors.

“Global environmental data is essential to effective mission planning and execution of air and ground operations,” said John Dreher, materiel leader, Weather Systems Branch, in an Air Force statement. He added that the aim of the radar is to "give Air Force weather operators a vastly improved awareness of current and forecasted weather conditions.”

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. AaronJames Vinculado/Released
News
Integrated flight deck systems for F-5 adversary aircraft to be provided by Garmin

September 13, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman
News
Military drone market to be worth $17 billion within 5 years: report

September 12, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Story
IoT, AI, and the future battlefield

September 12, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Image courtesy Tomorrow.io
News
1st radar for U.S. Air Force satellite constellation delivered by Tomorrow.io

September 12, 2022
More Comms