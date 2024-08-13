Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission launched to enhance Arctic connectivity

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California. Northrop Grumman-built satellites for the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM), a collaboration between Space Norway and the U.S. Space Force, successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, the company announced in a statement.

The ASBM constellation, consisting of two satellites, will operate in a highly elliptical orbit to provide secure and reliable communications in the Arctic region for both commercial and military applications, the statement reads. Northrop Grumman supplied essential components for the mission, including the Enhanced Polar System – Recapitalization (EPS-R) secure communication payloads for the U.S. Space Force, as well as the satellite buses and ground systems.

The company has delivered 48 missions using its GEOStar space vehicles to enhance satellite communications for both commercial and defense purposes, the company says.