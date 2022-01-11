CesiumAstro Releases S-Band Inter-Satellite Link with Software-Defined Capability

Press Release

AUSTIN, Texas – January 11, 2022 – CesiumAstro, Inc. announced today the release of the S-Band CommPack Inter-Satellite Link (ISL) for commercial, government and defense applications, built to NASA GEVS standards and available in volume.

Designed for swarm operation and formation flying, CesiumAstro’s CommPack supports mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET) protocol to enable flexible flight scenarios for both small satellite and cube satellite applications. Multiple antenna support can provide full spherical coverage around the spacecraft. CommPack Highlights:

High-reliability flight-ready solution for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and airborne missions

Multiple antenna architecture for 360-degree coverage around the spacecraft

Single tile and quad tile antenna configurations for small satellite and cube satellite applications

Designed for 2.4 GHz frequency band but rapidly customizable to support other RF bands

Supports SpaceWire, serial, and Ethernet Base-X connectivity

Deployment of many low-cost satellites can now provide the mission capability and performance of large bespoke satellites of the past with added resiliency at a fraction of the cost. Working together in formation, multiple satellites can coordinate sensing and communication for optimized mission results. CesiumAstro’s CommPack inter-satellite link provides an off-the-shelf solution for implementing a mesh network with nearby satellites using time-division (TMDA) with carrier-sense for collision avoidance.

CommPack was chosen for the NASA Starling Program to support swarm-enabled missions and build flight heritage for MANET protocols. They will enable a wide range of tests that include swarm topologies, communications, routing, and synchronization. Multiple flight sets were delivered to NASA in support of the program.

“Multi-spacecraft missions offer many benefits over bespoke satellites of the past,” said Shey Sabripour, founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “CommPack provides a plug-and-play solution for low-SWAP RF-based satellite-to-satellite communication and coordination.”

Powered by CesiumAstro’s recently released SDR-1001, CommPack implements a flexible and reconfigurable MANET protocol that enables direct communication between multiple satellites. Each CommPack communications payload includes the Software-Defined Radio (SDR-1001) and two active S-band antennas (AA-1S2T1). In addition, the system is supplied with all necessary intra-system harnessing, requiring only DC power connection and digital data from the spacecraft.

The payload communicates with other payloads by negotiating and establishing a link with no external synchronization required. Special consideration was taken in the design of the system and the antenna to protect nearby GPS bands. The system minimizes the potential for interference by strictly adhering to the spectral mask with greater than 60dB of out-of-band isolation.

CesiumAstro’s CommPack is currently shipping in engineering development and flight model configurations for both small satellite and cube satellite platforms. Available accessories include breakout boards for the high-density connectors and antenna hats for lab-based RF testing and final checkout.

To learn more about CommPack, click here: https://www.cesiumastro.com/systems/commpack/

For purchasing information, please email [email protected]

About CesiumAstro

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Broomfield, Colorado, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communication payloads for airborne and space platforms including satellites, missiles, UAV, and more. Cesium’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software products enable a range of commercial, government and defense objectives. CesiumAstro provides full in-house design, manufacturing and testing capabilities based on the AS9100 standard. For more information, visit: https://www.cesiumastro.com.