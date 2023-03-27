Military Embedded Systems

Data-processing ground system framework contract for U.S. Space Force won by SciTec

News

March 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Data-processing ground system framework contract for U.S. Space Force won by SciTec
U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti

PRINCETON, New Jersey. SciTec Inc. has won a $45.8 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for continued development of a ground system framework responsible for collecting and processing data gathered by satellites for missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness, and technical intelligence, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, SciTech will support the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program. Specifically, the contract covers the continued development of legacy Space Based Infrared Sensor (SBIRS) Sensor Specific Processing (SSP), the statement reads.

"This contract award ... follows a nine-month competitive effort to deliver a superior capability to exploit SBIRS data for Missile Warning, Missile Defense, Battlespace Awareness, and Technical Intelligence," the company says.

Featured Companies

SciTec

6685 Gunpark Drive
Boulder, CO 80301
Website
[email protected]
(609) 921-3892
Categories
Comms - Satellites
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Avionics
Press Release
Spirit Electronics Honored by Northrop Grumman for Strategic Excellence

March 22, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Times Microwave Systems.
Product
High-performance microwave assembly from Times Microwave enables inside- and between-box connections

March 27, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI, data-centric comms for Air Force JADC2 effort to be provided by Raft

March 20, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
(Stock image)
News
Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD

March 27, 2023
More Cyber