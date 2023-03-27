Data-processing ground system framework contract for U.S. Space Force won by SciTec

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti

PRINCETON, New Jersey. SciTec Inc. has won a $45.8 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for continued development of a ground system framework responsible for collecting and processing data gathered by satellites for missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness, and technical intelligence, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, SciTech will support the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program. Specifically, the contract covers the continued development of legacy Space Based Infrared Sensor (SBIRS) Sensor Specific Processing (SSP), the statement reads.

"This contract award ... follows a nine-month competitive effort to deliver a superior capability to exploit SBIRS data for Missile Warning, Missile Defense, Battlespace Awareness, and Technical Intelligence," the company says.