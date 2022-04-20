Developing "moon market" could generate $105 billion over the next decade, study says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. The future lunar economy or "moon market" is on track to generate $105 billion over the next 10 years, according to research firm NSR’s recent study, "Moon Market Analysis, 2nd Edition."

Study co-author Hussain Bokhari asserts that the "foundations of a future lunar economy are being laid as governments aim to put feet back on the moon." He notes that while 250+ missions are set to launch over the coming decade; there are a number of early market challenges that must still be overcome and that mission timelines continue to be pushed back while many needed technologies are still in development.

Despite these delays, progress has been made in programs such as Artemis and NASA's CLPS under which key contracts have been signed with private companies and lunar-focused investment continues as numerous nations increase their budget toward the moon.

Report co-author Charlotte Van Camp notes that “Long-term government investment offers not only national prestige, but also opportunity to diversify economic activities here on Earth. Investment and international collaborations increase, particularly for robotics, science, and technological development missions, as nations eye the long-term economic prize.”

Early interest from terrestrial industries such as automotive, oil and gas, mining, construction, and energy is tied directly to the possibility of being future customers for key technology development for lunar markets.

