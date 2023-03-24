Military Embedded Systems

Expeditionary network comms contract for U.S. Marine Corps won by Curtiss-Wright

News

March 24, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alize Sotelo

DAVIDSON, North Carolina. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has won a follow-on contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to provide "small form factor network router and switch modules to support communications modernization with highly portable expeditionary network communications technology," according to a company statement.

The company will provide a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) deployed baseband system for the Marine Corps Wideband Satellite-Expeditionary (MCWS-X) program under the terms of the contract, the statement adds.

The Marine Corps describes MCWS-X as a "man-portable, multiband, super-high frequency, multi-waveform satellite communications terminal that provides the warfighter resiliency and agility in the field." It is designed to be transported by a single Marine and set up by that same Marine in less than 15 minutes so they can quickly connect to satellite communications frequencies in the field.

