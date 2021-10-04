Military Embedded Systems

GEOINT contract signed between HawkEye 360 and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

October 04, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Herndon, Va.  Satellite company HawkEye 360 has won a contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to help the agency discover, characterize, and map activities that are found to emit energy in the radio frequency (RF) bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Under the terms of the contract -- a $10 million base year plus four option years -- the data gathered by HawkEye 360 satellites will enable NGA to discover and monitor a broad range of RF activity across large geographic areas and support a variety of analytics missions for NGA, including military activity and the trafficking of military, nefarious, nonstate, and transnational criminal or illicit activity.

At present, HawkEye 360 operates a constellation of nine RF-monitoring satellites, with an additional 21 satellites fully funded and scheduled for launch in 2021 and 2022. 

