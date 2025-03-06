GPS alternatives to be discussed by FCC and FAA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Ethan Johnson, Space Force WASHINGTON. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to vote during April 2025 to explore alternatives to GPS after lawmakers and agencies raised national-security concerns about relying on a single system crucial to modern life.

GPS -- short for global positioning system -- is a network of satellites and receiving devices used for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) on Earth by the military, aviation, and civilians.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said about GPS: "Continuing to rely so heavily on one system leaves us exposed. We need to develop redundant technologies."

Carr stated that the FCC will explore other PNT systems that can be complements or alternatives to GPS; additionally, the FCC hopes that this exploration will engage stakeholders including the military, government, and industry to consider developing robust new PNT technologies and solutions.

"Disruptions to GPS have the potential to undermine the nation’s economic and national security. And the risks to our current system are only increasing," Carr said.

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said during 2024 that it intended to work with interagency and international partners on global navigation satellite system authentication capabilities to disrupt interference and spoofing.