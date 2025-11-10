Hexagon to acquire GNSS provider Inertial Sense

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hexagon

STOCKHOLM. Swedish measurement and positioning company Hexagon announced that it will acquire Inertial Sense, a provider of tactical-grade global navigation solutions and inertial navigation systems (GNSS and INS), which is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

The acquisition, say Hexagon officials, will complement Hexagon’s assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) portfolio, which offers high-performance navigation solutions to customers across the defense, aerospace, robotics, and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) industries.

“Assured PNT is critical to the success of our customers,” said Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon. “The team at Inertial Sense has developed an impressive array of GNSS+INS solutions which address the assured PNT requirements of our customers and fit seamlessly into our aerospace and defence product portfolio, while also providing opportunities for expansion into robotics and UAV applications.”