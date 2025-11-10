Military Embedded Systems

Hexagon to acquire GNSS provider Inertial Sense

News

November 10, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Hexagon to acquire GNSS provider Inertial Sense
Image courtesy Hexagon

STOCKHOLM. Swedish measurement and positioning company Hexagon announced that it will acquire Inertial Sense, a provider of tactical-grade global navigation solutions and inertial navigation systems (GNSS and INS), which is headquartered in Provo, Utah. 

The acquisition, say Hexagon officials, will complement Hexagon’s assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) portfolio, which offers high-performance navigation solutions to customers across the defense, aerospace, robotics, and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) industries.

“Assured PNT is critical to the success of our customers,” said Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon. “The team at Inertial Sense has developed an impressive array of GNSS+INS solutions which address the assured PNT requirements of our customers and fit seamlessly into our aerospace and defence product portfolio, while also providing opportunities for expansion into robotics and UAV applications.”

Featured Companies

Hexagon

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned
Stock photo
News
U.S. Army's integrated battle command system to use Anduril's Lattice software for counter-UAS

November 11, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy BAE Systems
News
Electronic warfare tool delivered to U.S. Air Force

November 06, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via Circus Group
News
Autonomous AI robotics subsidiary launched by Circus for defense applications

November 10, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber