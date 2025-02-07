Military Embedded Systems

High-resolution optical satellite for India to be supplied by Thales

February 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Thales

CANNES, France. Thales Alenia Space signed a contract with NIBE Space to supply a high-resolution optical satellite, marking the first step in NIBE’s Earth observation constellation project, the company announced in a statement.

The satellite, scheduled for launch in 2025, will establish NIBE’s initial operational Earth observation capabilities in India, the statement reads. The agreement builds on a partnership between Thales Alenia Space and NIBE established in 2024 for the deployment of India’s first private Earth observation constellation.

The contract was signed in Pune during a ceremony attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, BlackSky signed a service agreement to provide subscription-based imagery and analytics for NIBE’s Indian customers, the company says.

