Military Embedded Systems

High-speed modems to be provided to DoD, satellite operators by Comtech

News

April 18, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

High-speed modems to be provided to DoD, satellite operators by Comtech

MELVILLE, New York. Comtech has won multiple orders for "significant" quantities of its CDM-780 high-speed software-defined modems that are aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to remote areas worldwide, the company announced in a statement.

"These modems will be delivered to ... satellite operators as well as to the U.S. Department of Defense who will be assessing, evaluating, and fielding these modems in a variety of scenarios to enable broad scale government and commercial deployments to provide end users with access to high-speed connectivity in some of the hardest to reach places in the world," the statement reads.

The CDM-780 model is designed to provide communications services "across multiple, diverse satellite orbits and networks," the statement notes. The company adds that the modem is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) satellite communications (SATCOM) solution with software-defined architecture.

The company claims the modems can work across Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Earth Orbit constellations.

Featured Companies

Comtech Telecommunications

68 South Service Road. Suite 230
Melville, NY 11747
Website
[email protected]
+1.480.333.2200
Categories
Comms - Satellites
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms