High-speed modems to be provided to DoD, satellite operators by Comtech

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, New York. Comtech has won multiple orders for "significant" quantities of its CDM-780 high-speed software-defined modems that are aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to remote areas worldwide, the company announced in a statement.

"These modems will be delivered to ... satellite operators as well as to the U.S. Department of Defense who will be assessing, evaluating, and fielding these modems in a variety of scenarios to enable broad scale government and commercial deployments to provide end users with access to high-speed connectivity in some of the hardest to reach places in the world," the statement reads.

The CDM-780 model is designed to provide communications services "across multiple, diverse satellite orbits and networks," the statement notes. The company adds that the modem is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) satellite communications (SATCOM) solution with software-defined architecture.

The company claims the modems can work across Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Earth Orbit constellations.