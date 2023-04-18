High-speed modems to be provided to DoD, satellite operators by Comtech

High-speed modems to be provided to DoD, satellite operators by ComtechNews
April 18, 2023
MELVILLE, New York. Comtech has won multiple orders for "significant" quantities of its CDM-780 high-speed software-defined modems that are aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to remote areas worldwide, the company announced in a statement.
"These modems will be delivered to ... satellite operators as well as to the U.S. Department of Defense who will be assessing, evaluating, and fielding these modems in a variety of scenarios to enable broad scale government and commercial deployments to provide end users with access to high-speed connectivity in some of the hardest to reach places in the world," the statement reads.
The CDM-780 model is designed to provide communications services "across multiple, diverse satellite orbits and networks," the statement notes. The company adds that the modem is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) satellite communications (SATCOM) solution with software-defined architecture.
The company claims the modems can work across Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Earth Orbit constellations.
Featured Companies
Comtech Telecommunications
Melville, NY 11747