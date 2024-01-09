Military Embedded Systems

High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) tech to be provided to U.S. Army by Viasat

News

January 09, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) tech to be provided to U.S. Army by Viasat
Image courtesy Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat has won a contract to provide its High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) technology to the U.S. Army as part of the service's ongoing efforts to boost its communications infrastructure, according to a statement from the company.

Viasat's High-Throughput Upgrade Kits will be integrated with the Army's existing HAWKEYE III LITE terminals -- an initiative that aims to connect the terminals to Viasat's High-Capacity Ka-band network, enhancing the flexibility and security of military communications, the company says.

The HTS solution will also feature a multi-frequency band and multi-waveform modem through the Viasat CBM-400, the statement adds.

The Army's Expeditionary Signal Battalions – Enhanced (ESB-E) will conduct trials with these upgraded systems. The 51st ESB-E is plans to use the new terminals to access Viasat’s HTS network, and the battalion will test these systems in various operational environments to provide feedback for the network's overall design, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

ViaSat

6155 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms