High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) tech to be provided to U.S. Army by Viasat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat has won a contract to provide its High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) technology to the U.S. Army as part of the service's ongoing efforts to boost its communications infrastructure, according to a statement from the company.

Viasat's High-Throughput Upgrade Kits will be integrated with the Army's existing HAWKEYE III LITE terminals -- an initiative that aims to connect the terminals to Viasat's High-Capacity Ka-band network, enhancing the flexibility and security of military communications, the company says.

The HTS solution will also feature a multi-frequency band and multi-waveform modem through the Viasat CBM-400, the statement adds.

The Army's Expeditionary Signal Battalions – Enhanced (ESB-E) will conduct trials with these upgraded systems. The 51st ESB-E is plans to use the new terminals to access Viasat’s HTS network, and the battalion will test these systems in various operational environments to provide feedback for the network's overall design, the statement reads.