Hydra MAX SATCOM terminal reaches TRL 6 in U.S. Army testing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via All.Space

READING, United Kingdom. The Hydra MAX multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) terminal from ALL.SPACE has reached Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL 6) following trials under the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Tactical Terminal (NGTT) program at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the company announced in a statement.

Hydra MAX is designed to maintain beyond-line-of-sight connectivity while on the move across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite networks, the statement reads. During NGTT events, the terminal operated multiple beams at the same time over LEO/GEO and LEO/MEO links using off-road mobility profiles, while sustaining high data rates and video feeds in both stationary and mobile conditions, the company says.

According to ALL.SPACE, the terminal held a three-beam LEO lock during rapid changes in vehicle heading and antenna pointing. Hydra MAX uses digital beamforming with monopulse tracking to support wide scan angles under motion, the company adds. The system is aligned with Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) objectives and supports the U.S. government's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for integration with future constellations, including the planned Telesat Lightspeed network through a collaboration with Telesat Government Solutions, the statement reads.